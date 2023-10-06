Anoushka Shankar's latest mini-album is out

By Aikantik Bag 05:40 pm Oct 06, 202305:40 pm

Anoushka Shankar's 'Chapter 1: Forever, For Now' is streaming now (Credits: Aikantik Bag)

The wait is finally over. After releasing two heartwarming tracks —Stolen Moments and Daydreaming—sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar has unveiled the highly anticipated mini album Chapter 1: Forever, For Now. This marks the first installment of the trilogy of mini albums and it features two more tracks in addition to the already released tracks—What Will We Remember? and Sleeping Flowers (Awaken Every Spring).

Shankar's take on the mini-album

While writing about the album on Instagram, Shankar expressed, "I wanted recordings that express moments - not my analysis of those moments from a future vantage point, so we really focused on mood and atmosphere and capturing those magical moments in-studio," and the four released tracks encapsulate the exact fleeting moments. Recently, she also released the music video for Daydreaming.

Collaborators and other endeavors

The album features star-studded collaborators. The album is produced by Grammy Award-winner Arooj Aftab and German musician Nils Frahm collaborated on Daydreaming. The LEITER-produced album features musicians like Gal Maestro and Magdalini Giannikou, among others. Shankar is currently touring North America with her newly formed quintet comprising Pirasanna Thevarajah, Arun Ghosh, Tom Farmer, and Sarathy Korwar.

