Box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' finds no takers

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' finds no takers

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:40 pm Oct 28, 202312:40 pm

A Ronnie Screwvala production, 'Tejas' was released in theaters on Friday (October 27)

Kangana Ranaut is back in cinemas as a fighter pilot with her latest aerial action film, Tejas. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film was released on Friday (October 28). With a patriotic theme, Tejas was expected to perform well at the box office but has seemingly failed to do much business on opening day. Reportedly, its first-day collections were a little over a crore.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Ranaut essayed the role of a pilot in the Indian Air Force who sets out on a mission to rescue an Indian spy from the clutches of Pakistani terrorists. After Tejas, the actor will be next seen in Emergency, a highly-anticipated film which will feature her as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also announced three more titles, including Tanu Weds Manu 3.

3/6

'Tejas' struggles to find audience; collects Rs. 1.25 crore

The film witnessed a slow start at the box office on Friday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Tejas collected a total of Rs. 1.25 crore (early estimates) in India. It also said Tejas saw a low overall occupancy of 6.83% in the Hindi language. After a sluggish opening and mixed to negative reviews, picking up the pace on its first weekend might be tough.

4/6

'Tejas' might become Ranaut's fifth consecutive Hindi flop

Given how Tejas performed on its day of release, the film might now end up becoming the fifth consecutive flop for Ranaut in Bollywood. Her last four Hindi films, Dhaakad (2022), Thalaivii in 2021 (Tamil-Hindi bilingual release), Panga (2020), and Judgementall Hai Kya (2019), failed to garner good numbers. Ranaut's last Hindi success was with the periodical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019).

5/6

'Tejas' earned less than 'Chandramukhi 2'

Before Tejas, Ranaut was seen in director P Vasu's Tamil comedy-horror drama Chandramukhi 2, which hit screens in September. Also featuring Raghava Lawrence in the lead, the film reportedly opened at Rs. 7.5 crore (domestic). As per reports, Chandramukhi 2 was also a box-office disappointment, earning just Rs. 56.58 crore worldwide. Given the current scenario, Tejas might also end up being another flop.

6/6

Poll Will 'Tejas' become a hit film or a flop?