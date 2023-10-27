Kangana Ranaut, Vijay Sethupathi collaborating for a thriller? Find out

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut, Vijay Sethupathi collaborating for a thriller? Find out

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:15 pm Oct 27, 202306:15 pm

Kangana Ranaut will reportedly be cast opposite Vijay Sethupathi for a thriller

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has a number of projects in the pipeline. After her defense drama Tejas (read our review), which was released in cinema halls on Friday (October 27), Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency. The film is scheduled for a 2024 release. Other than Emergency, Ranaut has three more titles, including Tanu Weds Manu 3, and a thriller with Vijay Sethupathi.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

It will be the first time that Ranaut will be collaborating with Sethupathi in a movie. At the same time, the Tanu Weds Manu franchise is one of the most successful franchises in Hindi cinema which also stars R Madhavan and Deepak Dobriyal. The first two installments, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns were both helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

3/6

Ranaut shared details of her next titles

In an interview with IMDb, she revealed that she has at least three films in her kitty. One among those is a thriller with Sethupathi, while the second project is a film based on Bengali theater artist Binodini Das's life. But, what's going to be the most exciting for her fans is Tanu Weds Manu 3, which she announced during the interview.

4/6

Will 'Tanu Weds Manu 3' be helmed by Rai?

Earlier, there were media reports which claimed that Rai had rejected the possibility of a third installment to the Tanu Weds Manu franchise. But Ranaut's claim in the interview has created confusion over the third part. It remains unclear whether Rai will helm the title or not, and also if it will feature Madhavan as the male protagonist.

5/6

More on Ranaut's films

Ranaut's Tejas features her in the titular role as an Indian Air Force pilot. It's helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies. Her next theatrical release, Emergency, was to be released by the year-end but was reportedly pushed to avoid a box office clash since a number of other films were to have a theatrical release around the same time.

6/6

Poll Do you want a third installment of 'Tanu Weds Manu'?