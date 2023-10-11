Box office collection: 'Thank You For Coming's struggle continues

By Aikantik Bag

'Thank You For Coming' box office collection

Thank You For Coming is the newest sex comedy in Bollywood and the film has great hype but it could not translate that into box office figures. The movie is slated to complete a week at the box office and it has just managed to surpass the Rs. 5 crore mark. The movie was a decent success at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Likely to end box office run soon

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Bhumi Pednekar-headlined film earned Rs. 40 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.22 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics. The project is helmed by Karan Boolani and the cast includes Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Karan Kundrra, and Shehnaaz Gill, among others. It is pitted against Mission Raniganj.

