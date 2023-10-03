Happy birthday, JP Dutta: Revisiting filmmaker's iconic war, historical films

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Happy birthday, JP Dutta: Revisiting filmmaker's iconic war, historical films

By Tanvi Gupta 02:15 am Oct 03, 202302:15 am

Indian filmmaker JP Dutta celebrates his 74th birthday on Tuesday

JP Dutta, a name synonymous with patriotic period and war films, stands as a cinematic genius in Bollywood. With iconic movies like Border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee, he has left an indelible mark as a master storyteller, crafting narratives set against the backdrop of conflict and valor. As he celebrates his 74th birthday on Tuesday, we revisit timeless masterpieces directed by this luminary filmmaker.

2/6

'Border' (1997)

Dutta's 1997 magnum opus, Border, marked a new era in war films. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, Border is an adaptation of real-life events that unfolded during the Battle of Longewala. It boasted a star-studded cast, including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, and more. It's hard to find someone who hasn't watched this iconic film or hummed its memorable songs!

3/6

'Refugee' (2000)

Refugee marked the debut of Bollywood star kids Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Dutta's direction, mesmerizing cinematography, and soul-stirring music struck a chord with many audiences. It was the fifth highest-grossing 2000 film. The film is said to be inspired by the short story Love Across the Salt Desert by Keki N Daruwalla. Refugee continues to be cherished for its timeless appeal.

4/6

'LOC Kargil' (2003)

LOC Kargil, centered on the 1999 Kargil War, was another cinematic masterpiece. Featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, and Suniel Shetty, among others, it stirred emotions of patriotism and pride, evoking a sense of unity and respect for the sacrifices made by soldiers. With a runtime of 255 minutes, it ranks among the longest Indian films ever made.

5/6

'Umrao Jaan' (2006)

Dutta's version of Umraao Jaan—released in 2006—was a visual spectacle! The filmmaker once again displayed his prowess, this time in the romantic period drama based on the classic novel Umrao Jaan Ada (1899). Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with her unmatched beauty and talent, took on the daunting task of resurrecting the iconic character of Umrao Jaan, previously portrayed by Rekha in a 1981 film.

6/6

'Paltan' (2018)

Dutta's 2018 film Paltan marked his return to the director's chair after a 12-year hiatus. While it may not have made the same seismic impact as his earlier works, those who saw it recognized its merit. The film celebrated the tales of valor stemming from the Nathu La and Cho La clashes of 1967. Paltan featured Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Shroff, and Harshvardhan Rane.