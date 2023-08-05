'Truth has prevailed': Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against 'TMKOC' producer

'Truth has prevailed': Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against 'TMKOC' producer

August 05, 2023

Shailesh Lodha has won a lawsuit against Asit Kumarr Modi

Big relief for actor-poet Shailesh Lodha! Lodha—who played the titular character in Asit Kumarr Modi's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 14 years—has won a lawsuit amounting to over Rs. 1cr against the producer. Though the verdict came out in May, the news emerged on Saturday. Modi reportedly failed to pay Lodha his dues, after which he approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Why does this story matter?

Once known for its slice-of-life comedy and imparting lessons on diversity, TMKOC has been at the center of raging controversy over several unexplained cast exits and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's sexual harassment allegations against Modi. Lodha quit the show in 2022, and reports suggested that an exclusive contract with TMKOC forbade him from exploring other opportunities, and this conflict led him to call it quits.

Modi asked to pay Rs. 1cr+ through demand draft

Per ETimes, the NCLT heard the matter virtually and settled the conflict under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, with both parties agreeing to the consent terms. The verdict and settlement terms by the NCLT directed Modi to pay a humungous sum of Rs. 1,05,84,000 to Lodha by demand draft. Reportedly, the dues were pending for a year.

'Fight was about seeking justice': Lodha

While speaking to the aforementioned portal, Loadha expressed his relief. "This fight was never about the money. It was about seeking justice and self-respect. I feel like I have won a battle, and I'm happy that the truth has prevailed." He shared how he "didn't bow down to the arm-twisting" and refused Modi when he asked to sign contract papers for dues clearance.

Lodha's lawsuit eventually helped another co-actor

Lodha's decision to seek the legal route and chase justice ended up helping another TMKOC cast member, revealed the actor-poet. "One of the actors, who I don't want to name, wasn't paid for over three years. After I filed the suit, he was called by the production house and was paid his dues. He called to thank me for it," he added.

Meanwhile, Modi tendered an apology not too long ago

Separately, Modi recently issued an apology amid the chaos. He said, "In this 15-year-long journey, there were some actors who walked out of their own will...I'll never forget their contribution. I praise their hard work and thank them. I can assure you that we have never thought bad about anyone nor spoken anything wrong about anyone." "If someone felt hurt unintentionally, I sincerely apologize."

