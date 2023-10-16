Box office collection: 'Jawan' experiences impressive growth in 6th weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:22 am Oct 16, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is the most sought-after superstar in Bollywood right now, especially after delivering two all-time blockbusters in the same year. Jawan has been minting quite well in its sixth weekend and it is currently focusing on the Rs. 1,200 crore mark globally. The Atlee directorial has been roaring high amid steep competition from several newer releases.

Inching closer to the Rs. 650 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 2.11 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 635.85 crore in India. The film received rave reviews from critics and viewers too. The cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

