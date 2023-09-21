Watch: SRK visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Entertainment

Watch: SRK visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Written by Shreya Mukherjee September 21, 2023 | 06:00 pm 1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan went with son AbRam and manager Pooja Dadlani (Picture credit: Twitter/@SRKFC_PUNE)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Thursday. Video footage and photographs of the superstar seeking blessings from the revered idol of Lord Ganesha in Lalbaug, Mumbai went viral on social media. Khan was accompanied by younger son AbRam Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani. The Jawan actor became the latest star to visit Lalbaugcha Raja.

Khan also welcomed Ganpati Bappa to his home earlier

Donning a white T-shirt and black sunglasses, SRK paid his respects to the idol and posed for pictures with others. AbRam sported a red kurta. This visit comes after the Pathaan star welcomed Lord Ganesha to his home on Ganesh Chaturthi. Sharing an image on Twitter, Khan wrote, "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha."

Twitter Post

Share this timeline