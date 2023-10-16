Box office collection: 'Thank You For Coming' hears death knell

Box office collection: 'Thank You For Coming' hears death knell

Bollywood's newest "chick-flick" Thank You For Coming has crashed at the box office and the film did not show much rise on the second weekend either. After deliberate attempts, the film has finally surpassed the Rs. 5 crore mark and is likely to be taken down from theaters soon. Amid steep competition from other biggies, the movie has very low chances of revival.

Decent cast could not save the film's box office crash

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karan Boolani directorial earned Rs. 48 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.63 crore in India. The movie received mostly negative reviews but was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. The cast includes Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Karan Kundrra, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

