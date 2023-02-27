Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Looking at Asian Academy of Film & Television

The Asian Academy of Film & Television, situated in Noida, is one of the leading institutes of filmmaking in India and offers a plethora of courses per one's interests and talents. With over a staggering 30 years in the industry, AAFT reportedly ranks at the 10th position in Cine Premiere's global rankings and boasts over 250 professors. Let's look at the institution's key pointers.

The institute's well-curated website says, "The legacy of AAFT dates back to 30 years. Apart from academics, the highlight of this institute is its decades-long association with prominent names in the Indian film industry, who have been visiting the campus and enlightening our students with their experiences." Producer, director, educator Sandeep Marwah is AAFT's president. Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are his brothers-in-law.

AAFT has rolled out over 50 programs at various levels. Some of the courses are acting, cinematography, direction, game design and development, animation and visual effects, event management, data science, digital marketing, sound design, still photography, music production, journalism and mass communication, fashion design, fashion communication, interior design, hotel management, tourism and travel management, among several others. Which one interests you?

As per the website, "Core Advisory Council at AAFT constitute visionaries and renowned experts that invest their knowledge and skills to help build the future generation of media and arts leaders." Besides Anil and Boney, Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Professor Karl Bardosh are on the core advisory council. Bardosh has over 30 years of experience in various areas of film and television.

Students who have studied at AAFT have gone to work in several leading Hindi films. For example, Akash Virmani has been an associate writer on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Aakar Kaushik has been a script supervisor for Padman and Happy New Year, Gurmeet Singh has directed Phone Bhoot and Mirzapur﻿, and Rishabh Gupta is a motion graphic artist at 9X Media, among others.