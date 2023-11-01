Michael Mann developing remake of hit Korean thriller 'Veteran': Report



By Aikantik Bag 11:30 am Nov 01, 202311:30 am

Michael Mann is developing the remake of 'Veteran'

Acclaimed director Michael Mann, known for his work on Collateral is currently collaborating with both US and Korean branches of CJ ENM, a top film and TV conglomerate in Korea, to create an American adaptation of the South Korean crime thriller Veteran. While the project is still in its developmental phase, a source from CJ ENM informed Variety, "We are developing a script with Michael Mann, but his role and our schedule are not fixed yet."

'Veteran' plot in a nutshell

Veteran bears some resemblance to Mann's 1995 noir film Heat, as both movies feature a tenacious police protagonist and intense confrontational scenes. However, the villain in Veteran is a wealthy corporate heir who abuses his power and privilege. The source revealed that the current plan is to adapt the story from Korea to an American city. The original Veteran is penned and directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, and it grossed over $85M at the South Korean box office.

Mann's upcoming projects include 'Heat 2' and 'Ferrari'

Reportedly, the SAG-AFTRA strike has temporarily halted the project's progress. Currently, Mann is concentrating on the development of Heat 2, which he recently confirmed as his next directorial project. Set up at Warner Bros., the sequel to his groundbreaking 1995 noir film Heat is highly anticipated among viewers. In addition, Mann's latest movie, Ferrari, featuring Adam Driver as the legendary sportscar mogul, debuted at the Venice Film Festival and will be released in the US by Neon on December 25.