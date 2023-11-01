'Barfi!' to 'Rustom': Birthday girl Ileana D'Cruz's best Hindi titles

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Barfi!' to 'Rustom': Birthday girl Ileana D'Cruz's best Hindi titles

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:45 am Nov 01, 202310:45 am

Ileana D'Cruz is celebrating her 36th birthday with her two-month-old son Koa Phoenix Dolan

Whether it's Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu cinema, Ileana D'Cruz has made a space for herself in every industry. She first established herself as a leading actor in the Telugu film industry in 2016, followed by her Tamil debut in 2007, and Hindi in 2012. The actor is celebrating her 36th birthday on Wednesday. On this occasion, we bring you her best projects from Bollywood.

2/5

'Barfi!'

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and D'Cruz in the lead, Barfi! won the hearts of the critics and the audiences. Helmed by Anurag Basu, it was released in 2012 and is considered one of the finest performances by both Kapoor and Chopra Jonas, to date. The movie was also selected as India's official entry to the Oscars under the Best Foreign Film category.

3/5

'Rustom'

Tipu Suresh Desai's 2016 film Rustom is loosely based on the real-life court case of naval officer KM Nanavati. It features Akshay Kumar in the titular role of a naval officer who is living a happy life with his wife (played by D'Cruz) until he finds out that she's having an affair with his close friend, and faces accusations of his friend's murder.

4/5

'Raid'

Led by Ajay Devgn, Raid is a 2018 film helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It's said to be based on the income tax department's longest raid in history which was conducted on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s and lasted for three days and two nights. While Devgn played the income tax officer, Saurabh Shukla played a key role, and D'Cruz played Devgn's wife.

5/5

'The Big Bull'

Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the role of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, The Big Bull is a Kookie Gulati directorial. It also featured Nikita Dutta as Mehta's wife while D'Cruz essayed the role of Meera Rao, a journalist's character based on Sucheta Dalal. The film had a direct release on Disney+ Hotstar in April 2021. It directly competed with Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992.