Smita Patil's birth anniversary: Memorable film that brought her fame

Smita Patil's birth anniversary: Memorable film that brought her fame

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Smital Patil received her first National Film Award in 1977 for the movie 'Bhumika'

Legendary actor Smita Patil was born on October 17, 1955. A trendsetter in many ways, Patil is remembered for her iconic roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema. On her birth anniversary on Tuesday, her professional rival, Shabana Azmi, recalled the first time she saw Patil, adding how Patil was like her in many ways. Here are memorable films that celebrate Patil's life and career.

'Ardh Satya'

Directed by Govind Nihalani, Ardh Satya is a film based on SD Panvalkar's short story titled Surya. The critically acclaimed police drama features Om Puri, Amrish Puri, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Patil in pivotal roles. The film's title was derived from Marathi writer Dilip Chitre's poem. Ardh Satya revolves around a cop who is struggling with his moral frailties and evils around him.

'Arth'

Mahesh Bhatt's 1982 movie Arth, is a semi-autobiographical movie, about Bhatt's extramarital affair with Parveen Babi. Starring Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Azmi in the leading roles, Arth also featured Rohini Hattangadi, Raj Kiran, and Patil in supporting roles. The film is mostly remembered for its iconic tracks by Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh. It was later remade by Balu Mahendra as Marupadiyum in Tamil.

'Mirch Masala'

Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Patil in the leading roles, Ketan Mehta's 1987 film Mirch Masala is a must-watch film in Patil's career. Patil delivered one of the greatest performances in Indian cinema. A psychological thriller, this also featured Om Puri, Suresh Oberoi, and Deepti Naval in important roles. Raj Babbar played a cameo in the movie and was seen as her husband.

'Shakti'

The 1982 film Shakti is considered one of the best films in the history of Hindi cinema. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film was written by Salim-Javed. Featuring Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles, Rakhee Gulzar and Patil were seen as female protagonists. Interestingly, it's said to be the only film that starred Kumar and Bachchan together.