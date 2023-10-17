Rasika Dugal's 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' to premiere in Europe

'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' is set to premiere in Europe

Anshuman Jha's debut venture as a director, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, featuring Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal, is set to make its European debut at the Razors Reel Flanders festival in Belgium on November 2. The film has already made a splash at various international film festivals, such as the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, and the International South Asian Film Festival in Vancouver.

Director Jha's reaction to the film's selection

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is among the select few Asian films chosen for Europe's largest genre festival. The movie will be showcased in the festival's Discovery Section, which highlights new and inventive works from across the globe. Jha shared his enthusiasm about the selection, saying it was a dream to be included in Razors Reel Flanders and that their European premiere there marks a significant achievement for the film.

Production and screening details

Produced by Golden Ratio Films, Adya Films, and First Ray Films, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a much-anticipated film among the viewers. The film's inclusion in prestigious international festivals underscores its potential for success and further highlights the growing influence of Indian cinema on the global stage.