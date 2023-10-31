Hollywood strikes: SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP still 'far apart on key issues'

By Aikantik Bag 01:23 pm Oct 31, 202301:23 pm

SAG-AFTRA negotiations to continue on Tuesday

SAG-AFTRA has announced to its members that discussions with major studios will continue on Tuesday. However, significant differences remain on crucial issues. Over the past week, the union and Hollywood studios have been negotiating on topics such as raising minimum payments, a new residual structure for streaming, and artificial intelligence. SAG-AFTRA has encouraged its members to keep up the pressure on studios by sharing a statement on social media.

SAG-AFTRA's recent statement on the negotiation update

The statement read, "The committee worked independently today. We will be meeting with the AMPTP Tuesday. While talks over the past week have been productive, we remain far apart on key issues." The union urged its members to conduct rallies and show up on picket lines. Recently, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union's chief negotiator went to the picket lines and said, "As long as we keep talking as long as we're moving things forward, that is what needs to be happening."

Disagreements over artificial intelligence use

A primary concern in the SAG-AFTRA and studio negotiations is the utilization of artificial intelligence to produce "digital doubles." Both parties concur that performers must provide consent and receive compensation for AI usage; however, the union argues that consent should be restricted to a single project. In contrast, studios desire consent to be applicable for an entire franchise run. Furthermore, SAG-AFTRA is pushing for a veto over AI applications, which studios have been reluctant to accept.

