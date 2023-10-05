'Leo' trailer: 'Thalapathy' Vijay vengeful avatar comes today

'Leo' trailer is coming today

Thalapathy Vijay is currently the talk of the town and fans are super excited as the actor is gearing up for his next release, Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is ready to capture the box office on Dussehra and the makers will be dropping the highly anticipated trailer at 7:00pm on Thursday. Kanagaraj will present another tale of blood, vengeance, and action.

More about the gangster drama

Vijay's alleged entry into the high-octane Lokesh Cinematic Universe is going to be a treat for viewers. The movie promises some engaging nerve-bending action heightened by already released Anirudh Ravichander's peppy music. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others. The project is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio and is slated for an October 19 release.

