Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'L2: Empuraan' starring Mohanlal filming now

1/4

Entertainment 1 min read

Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'L2: Empuraan' starring Mohanlal filming now

By Aikantik Bag 04:55 pm Oct 05, 202304:55 pm

'L2: Empuraan' is filming now

The much-awaited sequel to the 2019 Malayalam political action thriller, Lucifer, kicked off filming on Thursday. Titled L2: Empuraan, the movie stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The latter also directed the first installment. The sequel was officially unveiled on September 30 with a launch video, and a pooja ceremony took place on Thursday morning to celebrate the start of production.

2/4

Exploring the intriguing character of Khureshi Ab'raam

Mohanlal took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a set of photos from the pooja ceremony. In Lucifer, Mohanlal played the complex character named Stephen Nedumpally, who later revealed himself as Khureshi Ab'raam. The film earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike, sparking speculation about a sequel that would delve deeper into Ab'raam's backstory. L2: Empuraan is set to explore more of Ab'raam's past while examining the political landscape established in the first film.

3/4

Anticipation surrounding the sequel

Lucifer marked Sukumaran's directorial debut, and his collaboration with Mohanlal proved to be a winning formula. The film was penned by Murali Gopy and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. The star-studded cast included Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyyappan, Saikumar, Vivek Oberoi, and Indrajith Sukumaran.

4/4

Twitter Post