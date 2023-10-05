'Leo' poster: Trisha Krishnan looks curious yet shocked

By Aikantik Bag 04:53 pm Oct 05, 202304:53 pm

'Leo' trailer will release on Thursday

The highly anticipated trailer for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Leo is set to be unveiled on Thursday, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Adding to the intrigue, a new poster featuring actor Trisha Krishnan has been released where she looks shellshocked leading fans to speculate about the scene. In Leo, Krishnan is expected to play Vijay's wife, reuniting the hit pair on screen after several years.

Vijay and Krishnan to reunite on screen after 15 years

Leo reunites the popular on-screen pair for the first time since their 2008 film Kuruvi. The anticipation surrounding the movie is huge since it marks Vijay's entry into Lokesh Kanagaraj's Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and is slated to release on October 19.

