Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends legal notice to Mika Singh, here's why

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:40 pm Oct 05, 202303:40 pm

Mika Singh recently commented on a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez with Jean-Claude Van Damme

Mika Singh seems to have landed himself in a bit of legal trouble, after his comment on Jacqueline Fernandez's post didn't go down well with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The alleged conman, accused in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case, has sent a legal notice to Singh over his remark, which now stands deleted. Here's all about the controversy.

Why does this story matter?

Chandrasekhar is accused of extorting Rs. 200 crore from a Delhi-based businessman's wife. He pretended to be a top government officer and asked the woman to pay him a huge sum of money, to get her husband out of jail. Per the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chandrasekhar was allegedly in a romantic relationship with Fernandez. He gave her expensive gifts brought from the extorted money.

What did Singh comment on Fernandez's post?

The Bollywood star recently put up a picture in which she struck a pose with Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme. Though Fernandez's fans were elated to see her with the Double Impact star, Singh dropped a rather cheeky comment. "You are looking so beautiful.., he is much better than #sukesh," wrote Singh. The singer later deleted his comment.

'This situation is exacerbating Chandrasekhar's existing distress'

Per a Times of India report, the alleged conman, through his lawyer Anant Malik, sent the legal notice to Singh. "Your statement has triggered extensive public discourse about our client's character and personality, subjecting him to a de facto trial by media. This situation is exacerbating his existing distress and poses significant challenges due to relentless media scrutiny," read the notice.

On Fernandez's work front

Fernandez was last seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus, helmed by Rohit Shetty. Released in 2022, the film, which also starred Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma, among others, was a disaster at the box office. She will next be seen in Fateh alongside Sonu Sood and in Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle which is the third installment of the Welcome franchise.