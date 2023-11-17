'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Arrested Development': Shows saved by fans after cancellation

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Arrested Development': Shows saved by fans after cancellation

By Isha Sharma 12:01 pm Nov 17, 202312:01 pm

Shows that came back for fans, because of fans

Everything comes with a shelf life, even the shows you cannot imagine your life without. Recently, Netflix announced that it won't be moving ahead with the fantasy series Shadow and Bone's Season 3 and its spinoff Six of Crows, which has left fans in the lurch. Now, the fandom is trending #SaveSixofCrowsSpinOff. If the show gets saved, it won't be the first such occurrence.

2/7

What are fans saying through this trend?

While some fans have started a petition on Change.org, others have been pulling up Netflix for "not going forward with its best shows." "Please Please I need some other platform to pick it up please I need them back. I will do anything just tell me what to do please," said a clearly dejected fan. "I know Prime and Hulu aren't blind," wrote another.

3/7

Fans have been tweeting like this incessantly

4/7

Shows that were saved: 'Manifest'

We would have been robbed of a final and desired ending had Netflix not given the thriller series Manifest another chance. The binge-worthy show was not seen as worthy of renewal by NBC, which pulled the plug on it after the third season. When fans protested, Netflix came to their rescue, and the show received another season to tie up all its loose ends.

5/7

'One Day at a Time'

Justina Machado and Rita Moreno starrer One Day at a Time was put to the grave by Netflix after three seasons. The fans, obvioulsy, didn't take it warmly and launched hashtags on X to save the show. While Netflix remained firm in its decision, the heartwarming sitcom found a new place on Pop TV (CBS), where it ended after the fourth season.

6/7

'Arrested Development'

Arrested Development was headlined by Jason Bateman and co-starred Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, Jessica Walter, and Michal Cera. Reportedly due to low viewership, the comedy show was put in the bin by Fox after three seasons, but the fanbase didn't keep quiet and rallied strongly to resue their comfort watch show. Then, in 2013, Netflix resurrected AD. Watch it here on Disney+ Hotstar.

7/7

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

If Fox had had its way, we would have seen the adventures of Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago for only five seasons. But, fortunately, that didn't come to pass. After Fox decided to bid adieu to Brooklyn Nine-Nine after the fifth season, it was picked up by NBC, where it got another lease of life for not one or two, but three more seasons!