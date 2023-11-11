Box office: 'The Marvels' registers slow start in India

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:35 pm Nov 11, 202304:35 pm

Nia DaCosta's latest directorial, 'The Marvels,' has emerged as one of the worst-performing Marvel movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s latest addition, The Marvels, was released in the theaters on Friday. Despite being a festive release in India ahead of Diwali, the film had a slow start at the box office on its opening day. Even on the international front, its box office statistics reportedly make it one of the worst-performing Marvel openers so far.

Why does this story matter?

The Marvels is the 33rd film of the MCU after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, released in February and May, respectively. The film is a sequel to 2019's hit film Captain Marvel and also serves as a continuation of two Disney+ TV shows: WandaVision and Ms. Marvel.

'The Marvels' minted Rs. 2.5 crore in India

According to Sacnilk's data on the film's box office collection in India on its opening day, The Marvels was able to collect Rs. 2.5 crore. The figure is drastically low compared to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which reportedly collected Rs. 9 crore and Rs. 7.3 crore, respectively, on the days of their release.

'The Marvels' likely to witness threat from 'Tiger 3'

The Marvels is facing a tough time ahead with Salman Khan's Tiger 3 set to release on Sunday. The Bollywood film has already collected Rs. 15.58 crore through advance bookings and is ready to set the box office on fire upon its release. In such a situation, The Marvels will find it difficult to see an increase in its collections.

Everything to know about 'The Marvels'

Helmed by filmmaker Nia DaCosta, The Marvels stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. It also features Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn while South Korean superstar Park Seo-joon makes his Hollywood debut as Prince Yan. The film is enjoyable but not the best Marvel movie.