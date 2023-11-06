Sally Field's birthday special: Revisiting actor's iconic onscreen roles

By Tanvi Gupta

Prolific actor Sally Field celebrates her 77th birthday on Monday

Sally Field has graced Hollywood with her remarkable talent for decades. Her journey from the early TV days to her powerful portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln in the acclaimed 2012 film Lincoln and heartwarming roles in family classics like Mrs. Doubtfire have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. On her 77th birthday, we dive into some of Field's most iconic roles.

'Norma Rae' (1979)

Martin Ritt's Norma Rae is a gripping drama inspired by American union organizer and advocate Crystal Lee Sutton. It follows a single mother—portrayed by Field—who works in a textile mill. When the management ignores her complaints about deplorable conditions and meager wages, she embarks on a mission to establish a union in the factory. Field's portrayal earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

'Places in the Heart' (1984)

Field's brilliant portrayal in Places in the Heart (1984) secured her a second Oscar. The film tells the story of Edna Spalding, a widowed mother facing the difficult decision of selling the family farm because of the Great Depression. Spalding takes in two men—Moze and Will—who help her navigate the challenges of survival, addressing themes of racism with acts of acceptance and forgiveness.

'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

Field's appearance in the 1993 family comedy Mrs. Doubtfire complements Robin Williams's signature performance. Her role may seem strait-laced, but she engages in delightful banter and slapstick humor with Williams, showcasing her versatility. The movie follows Daniel Hillard, a fun-loving father who, after divorce, disguises himself as a British nanny to spend more time with his children when his ex-wife seeks a housekeeper.

'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Field's role as Forrest Gump's mother in the iconic 1994 film Forrest Gump—directed by Robert Zemeckis—is both touching and memorable. Despite the limited screen time, her portrayal radiates unconditional love and support for her son, leaving an indelible mark on the movie. Forrest Gump became a cinematic masterpiece, securing six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Tom Hanks.

'Lincoln' (2012)

Field played Mary in Steven Spielberg's Lincoln, which won two Oscars. The film—hailed as one of Daniel Day-Lewis's greatest roles—earned Field an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Set in 1865, the story centers on then-US President Abraham Lincoln's determined efforts to pass the Emancipation Proclamation as an amendment, despite opposition in the government, as he sought to create a more equitable, unified nation.