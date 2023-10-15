Happy birthday, Ncuti Gatwa: Tracing journey of 'Sex Education' star

By Tanvi Gupta

'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa celebrates his 31st birthday on Sunday

Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa may be relatively new to the acting scene, but his impact is undeniable. He has left a lasting mark through his roles in Netflix's Sex Education and Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Now, Gatwa is set to play the lead in the iconic BBC series Doctor Who. On his 31st birthday, we trace the compelling rise of Gatwa's acting career.

Seeking refuge from genocide; humble career beginnings: Gatwa's early life

Gatwa was born in Rwanda in 1992. When he was two years old, he and his family relocated to Scotland, seeking refuge from the Rwandan genocide that unfolded in 1994. At 21, he moved to London to pursue acting. His acting career began in 2014 with a brief role in the miniseries Bob Servant. Since then, he's steadily built his portfolio with various projects.

Gatwa's projects before breakthrough role in 'Sex Education'

From comedy to romance, theater to video games, Gatwa has explored it all! In 2015, he played a supporting role in the miniseries Stonemouth. The same year, Gatwa displayed his versatility on the theater stage as part of the Kneehigh Theaters production of 946. Later, Gatwa portrayed Demetrius in the 2016 production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Emma Rice.

Netflix's 'Sex Education' shined spotlight on Gatwa

Gatwa's breakthrough came in 2018 when he was cast as Eric Effiong in Sex Education. It was released in 2019 and gained critical acclaim. Gatwa received praise, notably for breaking away from the stereotype of the "gay or black best friend" or a "sidekick stock character." His performance has earned him numerous accolades, including a BAFTA Scotland Award for Best TV Actor in 2020.

First person of color to play Time Lord

In 2022, Gatwa—despite his relatively short resume—secured one of the most prestigious roles ever! The actor is set to script history as he becomes the first person of color to portray the Time Lord—known only as "The Doctor"—in the beloved science fiction series Doctor Who. Its upcoming 14th series is likely to to premiere in November, coinciding with the show's 60th anniversary.