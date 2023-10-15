Happy birthday, Ali Fazal: His international projects, including Hollywood titles

Ali Fazal was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya'

Ali Fazal is one of the few Indian actors who have made a mark in the international film circuit. Besides doing multiple critically acclaimed films back home, Fazal has also been part of many successful international projects, including Hollywood films. As he turns 37 years old on Sunday (October 15), we revisit some of his international titles that have added to his popularity.

'Furious 7' (2015)

Fazal made his Hollywood debut with the 2015 film Furious 7, which was helmed by James Wan. It is the seventh installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, starring an ensemble cast including Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, among many others. It also featured Paul Walker in his last film role. Fazal appeared in a cameo as Safar, a friend of Nathalie Emmanuel's Ramsey.

'Xuanzang' (2016)

The Chinese-Indian film Xuanzang, which was released in April 2016, starred many Indian actors, including Sonu Sood, Neha Sharma, Mandana Karimi, and Fazal, among others. Directed by Huo Jianqi, it is a historical adventure film that revolves around Buddhist monk-traveler Xuanzang's 17-year journey to India. Though it was selected as China's entry for the Academy Awards, it didn't make it through the nominations.

'Victoria & Abdul' (2017)

Victoria & Abdul is a Stephen Frears directorial that stars Judi Dench and Fazal. The 2017 British movie is based on Shrabani Basu's book of the same name and is a biographical historical drama. It is based on the real-life relationship between Queen Victoria and her Indian servant Abdul Karim. Notably, it bagged two Academy Award nods and one Golden Globe Award nomination.

'Death on the Nile' (2022)

Kenneth Branagh's 2022 mystery film Death on the Nile is based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name. It is a sequel to Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express (2017), and a prequel to A Haunting in Venice, which too are adaptations of Christie's different novels. The cast, led by Branagh, also featured Russell Brand, Gal Gadot, and Fazal, among others.

'Kandahar' (2023)

Fazal recently shared the screen space with Gerard Butler in the action drama film Kandahar. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, it also features Bahador Foladi, Navid Negahban, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani, Tom Rhys Harries, Mark Arnold, Travis Fimmel, and Corey Johnson. It revolves around a CIA undercover agent and his translator who flee from Afghanistan. In Kandahar, Fazal played Kahil Nasir, an ISI operative.