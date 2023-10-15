Ahead of 'Bigg Boss 17,' revisiting our favorite 'BB' friendships

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

Ahead of 'Bigg Boss 17,' revisiting our favorite 'BB' friendships

By Isha Sharma 12:05 am Oct 15, 202312:05 am

These are our favorite friendships from 'Bigg Boss'

India's biggest and most controversial reality show Bigg Boss (Hindi) has stepped into its 17th season. The long-running show—hosted by Salman Khan—will return on Colors and JioCinema at 9:00pm on Sunday. Comedian Munawar Faruqui, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, and Ankita Lokhande with her husband Vicky Jain will probably participate in it. Before its premiere, let's revisit some heartfelt friendships formed in the BB house.

2/7

Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar

Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar were each other's fierce competitors in Bigg Boss 10, but that never drove a wedge between them. Rivals during tasks but pals beyond it, the duo quickly became the "Jai-Veeru" of Bigg Boss and stood by each time through thick and thin, especially when attacks were launched on either of them by any other contestant in the house.

3/7

Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat

Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat first participated in Bigg Boss OTT 1 and were then seen together in Bigg Boss 15 just a few days later. Though their friendship went through its own turbulent time a couple of times, they always patched up and became friends again. Looking at their bond in BB, one could have mistaken them for being brothers!

4/7

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma

Hina Khan was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 11. Apart from her laudable performance and unmissable strength throughout the show, she also stayed in the limelight for her friendship with Priyank Sharma, who was ousted from the show for some days and then called back. From taking a stand for one another to chatting the night away, they were true buddies!

5/7

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla

Speculations about a possible romance between the late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill dominated Bigg Boss 13. Whatever the truth may be, the moments of their heartfelt concern and appreciation for each other glistened in the BB house. From their banter to collaborating during tasks to Gill saying, "Tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega," their friendship is one for the BB history books.

6/7

Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha

Cyrus Broacha was at his most relaxed, authentic, funniest self when he was with his Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Pooja Bhatt. They chatted while sitting at their favorite spots, and Bhatt didn't mince her words when it came to reprimanding him for not helping around the house. Theirs was a friendship drastically different from any other bond that has ever transpired in BB!

7/7

Poll The best 'BB' season was?