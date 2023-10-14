Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' rakes in Rs. 2.8cr via advance bookings

By Tanvi Gupta 09:09 pm Oct 14, 202309:09 pm

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' set to hit theaters on October 19

Excitement is building for the Tamil film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, as it gears up for its theatrical debut on Thursday (October 19). The buzz surrounding the movie is not limited to India, as it is creating ripples in the overseas market as well. With advance booking reportedly mounting to an impressive Rs. 2.84cr in India in just a day, it is safe to say that Leo is poised for a remarkable opening.

Why does this story matter?

Leo brings together Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj once again after their successful partnership on the 2021 blockbuster Master. The film also reunites Vijay with Trisha Krishnan, with whom he has previously delivered hits like Ghilli, Kuruvi, and Aathi. Additionally, Sanjay Dutt is making his Tamil debut with a crucial role in Leo, following his Kannada debut in KGF: Chapter 2. Now, it remains to be seen whether this star-studded cast will live up to the hype.

'Leo's advance booking breakdown

Leo is proving to be a blockbuster even before its official release. According to Sacnilk, the film has already sold an impressive 1.58 lakh tickets for 848 Tamil shows on Friday, grossing Rs. 2.84cr. The advance bookings are drawing their strength primarily from Chennai, with the city contributing to a substantial 70% of these numbers. Madurai—where the film's trailer was unveiled—reportedly made up nearly 35% of the advance bookings.

'Leo' joins million-dollar club in North America

Besides its successful advance bookings in India, Leo has also entered the prestigious million-dollar club in North America, earning $910,225 in the US alone. The film has sold a whopping 40,850 tickets there, and in Canada, the advance bookings are estimated to be around $300,000. This achievement marks Vijay's seventh movie to join the million-dollar club in North America, putting him on par with superstar Rajinikanth.

'Leo's US IMAX premiere shows canceled?

While Vijay's Leo faces several highs, it is also reportedly facing some lows. The IMAX premiere shows in the US have reportedly been canceled due to the unavailability of IMAX copies, which won't be ready in time for the scheduled premieres. If this is true, it could potentially impact the film's earnings. Notably, Leo—bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagdish Palanisamy—is mounted on a budget of around Rs. 300cr.