CONFIRMED! Rajinikanth to star in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Thalaivar 171'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 11, 2023 | 12:20 pm 1 min read

Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 171' is happening

Official! Rajinikanth is set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a movie tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. For a long time, media speculations were on and now Sun Pictures has officially announced the same on its social media handle. Given Jailer's worldwide success, fans are looking forward to this collaboration. Is it another addition to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)? Time will tell!

Rajinikanth x LCU on the cards? The anticipation is high

As per the announcement poster, the movie exudes blood, gory, and some slick action sequences. Anbu and Arivu have been roped in as the action directors, whereas Anirudh Ravichander is set to helm the music. Kanagaraj has been one of the most sought-after directors in India. The director's LCU has become a huge cult classic, especially after the unprecedented success of Vikram.

