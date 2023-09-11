TIFF 2023: Titles that garnered 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

Entertainment

TIFF 2023: Titles that garnered 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 11, 2023 | 11:58 am 2 min read

TIFF: Exploring films that earned 100% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes

The ongoing 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has been a showcase of cinematic excellence. Among the standouts is the auteur Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron﻿, which opened the festival with a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. TIFF has also seen other films in its lineup achieve the perfect score on the Tomatometer. Here's a closer look.

Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron'

Legendary Japanese animation icon, Miyazaki, emerged from retirement to gift the world yet another cinematic masterpiece—The Boy and the Heron. The film which draws inspiration from the 1937 novel, How Do You Live?, debuted with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This venture marked the return of the Academy Award-winning filmmaker to the director's chair; his first project since 2013's The Wind Rises.

Here's more about 'The Boy and the Heron's achievements

Miyazaki's film was released as a delightful surprise to Japanese audiences on July 14, sans trailers, synopses, or advertising campaigns. This unconventional approach didn't hinder the film's success, as it went on to set box office records during its opening weekend. The TIFF's opening-night film—The Boy and the Heron—also accomplished a remarkable feat by selling out completely before its world premiere at the festival.

Anna Kendrick's 'Woman of the Hour'

Anna Kendrick has ventured into directing with Woman of the Hour. Kendrick takes on the dual role of director and actor in this period crime drama that is based on the life of serial killer Rodney Alcala. In 1978—amidst his murderous rampage—Alcala infamously appeared on the television show, The Dating Game. Following its premiere at TIFF, the film earned a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Elizabeth Olsen-led 'His Three Daughters'

Elizabeth Olsen—renowned for her role as MCU's Wanda Maximoff—recently graced the screens with His Three Daughters, which premiered at TIFF to widespread acclaim. The movie secured a flawless 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This film, featuring Olsen alongside Carrie Coon and Natasha Lyonne revolves around the reunion of three sisters during their father's final days, all set within the confines of a single location.

Share this timeline