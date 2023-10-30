'Five Nights at Freddy's' cast, storyline, release date, box-office collection

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Five Nights at Freddy's' cast, storyline, release date, box-office collection

By Namrata Ganguly 10:56 am Oct 30, 202310:56 am

'Five Nights at Freddy's' cast, release, box-office collection

Released right during the Halloween season, Five Nights at Freddy's, the terror-filled adaptation of the popular namesake indie video game series is raking in numbers at the box office as well as setting records on OTT. After Last of Us and The Super Mario Brothers Movie, 2023 is turning out to be a good year for video game adaptations. Let's dissect FNAF's graph.

2/5

'Five Nights at Freddy's': What's the story?

Directed by Emma Tammi, the family entertainer film follows Mike Schmidt, the protagonist who works as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. It's a cheese-style fast-food restaurant with various amiable-appearing creepy animatronic animal figures and the security guard unveils on his first night duty that they aren't mere figures. Filled with vengeance, they come to life during the night and mayhem ensues.

3/5

'Five Nights at Freddy's' cast

Schmidt, the security guard is portrayed by Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games). Other cast members include Piper Rubio (Unstable) as Abby, Elizabeth Lail (Gossip Girl) as Vanessa, Matthew Lillard (Scream) as Steve Raglan, and Mary Stuart Masterson (Bad Girls) as Aunt Jane, among others. Tammi along with Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback penned the story of Five Nights at Freddy's.

4/5

When and where can you watch 'Five Nights at Freddy's'?

The film began filming in February this year and wrapped shooting in April. Five Nights at Freddy's had a theatrical release during Halloween on October 27, 2023. It simultaneously had a digital release on the OTT platform Peacock. People with subscriptions to the minimum plan of $4.99 per month can watch it from the comfort of their homes.

5/5

'Five Nights at Freddy's' marvelous box office haul

With a budget of $20M, the film opened at the box office with a whopping $78M in North America and $130M worldwide. Over its first weekend (three days), Five Nights at Freddy's has surpassed the 2022 Halloween release Halloween Ends's global box office collection ($104M). As per reports, it has also become the biggest and most-watched subscription generator for Peacock.