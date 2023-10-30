Matthew Perry's cause of death remains a mystery

By Tanvi Gupta 10:16 am Oct 30, 2023

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' fame Matthew Perry's cause of death listed as 'deferred'

Matthew Perry, widely recognized for portraying Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, died on Saturday. He was 54. Perry was discovered unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. Per reports, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Sunday. They have listed the cause of death as "deferred." It means that the autopsy has been performed, but the medical examiner requires additional time to determine the exact cause of death.

What does 'deferred' exactly mean concerning autopsy findings?

"Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined. The medical examiner is requesting further investigation into the death, which includes additional studies," The Hollywood Reporter explained in its report. This was seen in the case of American singer-songwriter Lisa-Marie Presley, the only child of singer-actor Elvis Presley and actor Priscilla Presley, who died in January.

'Foul play is not suspected,' stated LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division

The LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the investigation into Perry's death. They have reportedly stated that the "cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point, foul play is not suspected in this case." No drugs were discovered at the scene, but there were prescription medications found at the home, reported The Times. Therefore, toxicology tests will be included as part of the investigation.

Perry struggled with substance abuse, made efforts to help others

Perry was candid about his long-standing battle with addiction, discussing his attempts to achieve sobriety in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. During an interview last year, the actor revealed that he had maintained sobriety for 18 months while promoting the book. He also converted his former Malibu beach house into a men's sober living facility called The Perry House, reportedly.

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' cast is processing the loss of their 'brother'

According to Page Six, the five remaining F.R.I.E.N.D.S lead cast—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow—are in the process of preparing a joint statement on Perry's passing. A source shared with the portal, "The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother because that's what Matty was: their brother." "They were together through the best of times and worst of times," the source added. Notably, F.R.I.E.N.D.S ran from 1994 to 2004 and encompassed 10 seasons.