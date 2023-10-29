Matthew Perry dead: Revisiting scenes/lines that make Chandler Bing iconic

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Matthew Perry dead: Revisiting scenes/lines that make Chandler Bing iconic

By Isha Sharma 10:34 am Oct 29, 202310:34 am

Our favorite quotes by Chandler Bing from 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

Fans across the world were jolted on Sunday (per IST) by the news of the death of Matthew Perry—who brought alive the iconic role of Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The 54-year-old was found dead in a bathtub at his Los Angeles residence. Though Chandler earned plaudits for his razor-sharp wit and sarcasm, there was much more to him than clever comebacks.

2/6

He was relatable and spoke what we needed to hear

While his shenanigans with Joey (Matt LeBlanc) were his personality's most noticeable side, Chandler was highly relatable throughout F.R.I.E.N.D.S. He represented us all when he said, "What must it be like not to be crippled by fear and self-loathing?" Another light-hearted but relatable line was, "I'm a gym member. I try to go four times a week, but I've missed the last 1,200 times."

3/6

He needs love and solace just like us!

While Chandler's "defense mechanism" is to shield himself with sarcasm, there's a compassionate, tender, and sentimental side to him that evolves as the show progresses. From being someone who runs away from commitment and has on-and-off relationships to someone who finally falls head over heels for Monica (Courteney Cox), Bing is one of us. He once said, "I'm hopeless, awkward, and desperate for love!"

4/6

His friendship with Joey is one for the ages

Chandler-Joey's friendship is the cynosure of several episodes; from understanding each other's weaknesses to comprehending what brings the other joy, they always stick up for one another. Even when Chandler is ready to move on in life with Monica, Joey—his partner-in-crime (and everything)—hasn't left his mind. "Of course, we'd have an apartment over the garage where Joey could grow old," he tells Monica.

5/6

These quotes reflect his love and passion for Monica

Chandler doesn't merely love Monica; he also respects who she is as an individual. After announcing in season five that he "loves" her, in the next season, Bing comforts her during a tough moment when Phoebe labels her "high-maintenance." "You're not easygoing, but you're passionate, and that's good... So, they can say that you're high-maintenance, but it's OK because I like...maintaining you," he says.

6/6

He wasn't afraid of being vulnerable and emotionally honest

When Monica and Chandler realize that naturally conceiving is out of the question, their hearts break, and ours break for them. Instead of turning off his emotions, a clearly emotional Chandler tells Monica, "It means we can keep trying, but there's a chance this may never happen for us." Can there BE anyone else like Chandler ever? We think not. Rest in laughter, Perry!