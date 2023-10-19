'CODA,' 'Breathe,' other Hollywood movies about disabilities

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'CODA,' 'Breathe,' other Hollywood movies about disabilities

By Namrata Ganguly 02:58 pm Oct 19, 202302:58 pm

Hollywood movies about disabilities

Among the many societal issues and human emotions Hollywood has dealt with in its films, it has portrayed disabilities or made some brilliant films based on people with disabilities- from heartwarming tales of triumph over adversity to gritty portrayals of the challenges faced by them. These below-listed movies have not only entertained but also fostered empathy and understanding for those living with disabilities.

2/6

'CODA' (2021)

Sian Heder's critically acclaimed Oscar-winning film CODA centers around the life of Ruby, a teenage CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) girl who is the only hearing member in her deaf family. As she navigates the complexities of her dual worlds, one hearing and the other deaf, Ruby discovers her love for singing, sparking a journey of self-discovery and bridging the gap between two cultures.

3/6

'Breathe' (2017)

Starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, the biographical film Breathe is based on the inspiring true story of Robin Cavendish, who becomes paralyzed by polio at 28. Directed by Andy Serkis, it chronicles Cavendish's remarkable journey as he defies the limitations of his disability with the support of his wife, Diana. Together, they pioneer innovations in mobility and healthcare for people with severe disabilities.

4/6

'The Theory of Everything' (2014)

An adaption of Jane Hawking's memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen, James Marsh's biographical film The Theory of Everything chronicles the life of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking. It delves into his brilliant mind and enduring spirit, even as he confronts the devastating diagnosis of motor neuron disease and explores his groundbreaking work in astrophysics, and his deep relationship with his wife Jane.

5/6

'The Intouchables' (2011)

Based on a true story, the French buddy comedy-drama film The Intouchables underscores the power of human connection and transcends disability-related barriers. It revolves around the unlikely friendship between Philippe, a wealthy quadriplegic aristocrat, and Driss, his unconventional caregiver from a disadvantaged background. Through humor and camaraderie, they defy societal expectations through a transformative journey of mutual growth and understanding.

6/6

'Dear Frankie' (2004)

Starring Gerard Butler, Emily Mortimer, and Jack McElhone, Shona Auerbach's Dear Frankie revolves around a young boy, Frankie, who is deaf. To protect him from the truth about his absent father, his mother invents a fictional story about his father. When Frankie insists on meeting his dad, she hires a stranger to play the role, leading to unexpected connections and emotional discoveries.