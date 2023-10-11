'Pain Hustlers': Everything about Chris Evans, Emily Blunt's crime drama

1/4

Entertainment 1 min read

'Pain Hustlers': Everything about Chris Evans, Emily Blunt's crime drama

By Aikantik Bag 12:37 pm Oct 11, 202312:37 pm

'Pain Hustlers' is set to premiere on October 27

Chris Evans and Emily Blunt are currently gearing up for their upcoming crime drama Pain Hustlers which is set to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix on October 27. The makers unveiled the trailer recently and it promises a gripping drama. With an engaging plot and an all-star cast, fans are eagerly waiting. Before its release, let's get into all the details.

2/4

Film synopsis: Ambition, money, and consequences

Pain Hustlers tells the tale of Liza, a single mom who dreams of a better life for her and her young daughter. She scores a job at a struggling pharmaceutical start-up led by Pete. Liza's charisma, ambition, and persistence not only elevate her lifestyle but also thrust the company into a dangerous criminal conspiracy with severe consequences. The David Yates directorial is adapted from Evan Hughes's The Hard Sell.

3/4

Release date and cast details of the film

The film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will hit select US theaters on October 20. The ensemble cast features Catherine O'Hara, Andy García, Jay Duplass, Brian d'Arcy James, Chloe Coleman, Aubrey Dollar, Amit Shah, and Willie Raysor, among others.

4/4

Watch the trailer here