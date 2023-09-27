Happy birthday, Rahul Dev: Revisiting his latest OTT titles

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 27, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Actor Rahul Dev turned a year older on Wednesday (September 27)

Often seen in brooding roles, particularly of a cop or a villain, actor Rahul Dev, has given some of the finest performances in his career that spans over two decades. And, through it all, Dev has played a variety of roles. On his 55th birthday, we take a look at some of his most recent projects in the world of OTT.

'Adhura'

Starring Ishwak Singh and Rasika Duggal in the leading roles, Adhura is a horror thriller that was released in July this year. Dev was roped into playing a top police officer who investigates a suspicious death that takes place in a boarding school during a reunion. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video, garnering a positive response, especially for Singh.

'Gaslight'

Before Adhura, Dev was cast as a police officer in Gaslight, a mystery thriller. Led by Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh in the main lead, the movie opened to mixed reviews from the critics. Dev was seen essaying the role of SP Ashok Tanwar. Directed by Pavan Kriplani, it was released on Disney+ Hotstar in March.

'Raat Baaki Hai'

Featuring a stellar cast that includes Anup Soni, Saanand Verma, Paoli Dam, Dipannita Sharma, and Dev, Raat Baaki Hai (2021) was released on ZEE5. The Hindi thriller movie revolves around a murder investigation of a popular female actor, who was found dead in the suite of a hotel room. Set in Rajasthan, it is based on a play titled Ballygunge by Atul Satya Koushik.

'Operation Parindey'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi's Operation Parindey premiered on ZEE5 in February 2020. Starring Amit Sadh and Dev in the lead roles, it is a fictional action movie that revolves around a jailbreak. It featured Sadh as an STF officer while Dev played a criminal. While the story was written by Tejas Dhhanraj and Ankush Singh, Arti Gudal's production house backed the movie.

