'Emma' to 'Shakespeare in Love': Gwyneth Paltrow's best performances

'Emma' to 'Shakespeare in Love': Gwyneth Paltrow's best performances

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 27, 2023

Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow's best movies

Although Gwyneth Paltrow has recently been known for building her wellness and lifestyle empire Goop, and has said she was "masquerading as an actor" in a New York Times interview, she is an Oscar-winning actor with over 50 films in her diverse filmography. Let's take a look at Paltrow's best performances beyond being Marvel's Pepper Potts, Iron Man's love interest, for a decade.

'Emma' (1996)

In an exceptional performance, Paltrow plays the titular character in Douglas McGrath's 1996 period comedy film Emma, a memorable adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel. As Emma Woodhouse, she effortlessly embodies the wit, charm, and youthful exuberance of Austen's iconic main character and nails the English accent. The film also stars Alan Cumming, Toni Collette, Ewan McGregor, and Jeremy Northam.

'Shakespeare In Love' (1998)

Paltrow's performance in John Madden's 1998 period rom-com film Shakespeare in Love earned her an Academy Award. Paltrow plays Viola de Lesseps, a spirited woman who defies societal norms and becomes the muse for Shakespeare while he writes one of his greatest plays Romeo and Juliet. Her portrayal is marked by a captivating blend of passion, intelligence, and charisma.

'The Talented Mr. Ripley' (1999)

Based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 namesake novel, Anthony Minghella-directed 1999 psychological thriller film The Talented Mr. Ripley stars Paltrow, Matt Damon, Jude Law, Cate Blanchett, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Her portrayal of an innocent and compassionate woman, Marge Sherwood, caught in a web of deception and manipulation is both poignant and memorable. The film received five Oscar nominations.

'Sylvia' (2003)

Paltrow's portrayal of poet Sylvia Plath in the 2003 biographical film Sylvia is hauntingly powerful. With utmost authenticity, she delves deep into the complexities of Plath's life, struggles, and her relationship with poet Edward James "Ted" Hughes. The raw emotional depth in Paltrow's performance offers a glimpse into the tragic life of the renowned writer, making it a standout role in her career.

'Two Lovers' (2008)

Starring Paltrow, Joaquin Phoenix, and Vinessa Shaw, James Gray's 2008 romantic drama film Two Lovers is inspired by Fyodor Dostoevsky's short story White Nights. Paltrow delivers a nuanced, emotionally resonant, and deep yet subtle performance as Michelle, a complex and troubled woman entangled in a love triangle. Her chemistry with Phoenix's character makes their complicated relationship even more genuine.

