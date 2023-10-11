'Mr. Queen' actor Cha Chung-hwa to marry a businessman

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

'Mr. Queen' actor Cha Chung-hwa to marry a businessman

By Aikantik Bag 12:36 pm Oct 11, 202312:36 pm

Cha Chung-hwa to get married on October 27

K-drama actor Cha Chung-hwa, celebrated for her role in the hit drama Crash Landing on You, among others, recently announced her engagement to her non-celebrity partner. Her agency, IOK Company, revealed that the wedding is set to take place in Seoul on October 27. The groom-to-be is a younger businessman, and due to his non-celebrity status, the couple has opted for a private wedding ceremony. Wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness!

2/3

Cha's recent works

With a thriving career spanning over a decade, Cha continues to leave her mark in the entertainment world. Her recent television appearances include Dr Park's Clinic (2022), Kokdu: Season of Deity (2023), and See You in My 19th Life (2023). As she embarks on this new chapter in her personal life, fans can eagerly anticipate more captivating performances from the talented actor.

3/3

A look at Cha's acting career

Throughout her career, Cha has graced both the big and small screens. Some of her standout film roles include Harmony (2010), As One (2012), Revivre (2014), Don't Forget Me (2016), Train to Busan (2016), Pawn (2020), and Birth (2022). On television, she has appeared in popular dramas such as Shopping King Louie (2016), The Ghost Detective (2018), Hotel del Luna (2019), Itaewon Class (2020), Mr. Queen (2020-21), Hospital Playlist Season 2, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021).