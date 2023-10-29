'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' star Matthew Perry passes away at 54: Sources

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' star Matthew Perry passes away at 54: Sources

By Sumedh Chaudhry 08:06 am Oct 29, 202308:06 am

Matthew Perry, widely recognized for portraying 'Chandler Bing' on the popular sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S', was discovered dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence on Saturday. The law enforcement officials confirmed the development. The 54-year-old actor's cause of death remains unknown, but there are no indications of foul play. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide division are still investigating the death.

Perry's early life and rise to fame

Born in 1969 to actor John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Marie Langford, former press secretary for Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Perry spent his childhood between Montreal and Los Angeles. His acting career began early, with appearances in shows such as Charles in Charge and Beverly Hills 90210. However, it was his role on 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' that launched him to fame. The series, which debuted on NBC in 1994 transformed Perry and his fellow cast members into superstars.

Struggles with addiction and health issues

Despite his achievements, Perry struggled with alcohol and opioid addiction throughout his life. In his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," he recounted multiple rehab stays and severe health problems, including a five-month hospitalization in 2018 due to a colon rupture. During a 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special in 2021, Perry confessed that the stress of delivering jokes in front of a live studio audience exacerbated his addiction.

Perry's legacy beyond acting

Although Perry experienced several relapses after achieving sobriety in 2001, he remained a constant figure on American television, featuring in shows like Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and The Good Wife. In a recent interview, Perry expressed his desire for his legacy to be remembered not for his work, but as someone who lived life, loved deeply, and helped others. Since his near-death experience in 2018, he found comfort in friendships, writing, and regular games of pickleball.