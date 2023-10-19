Joaquin Phoenix-Vanessa Kirby's 'Napoleon': Cast, plot, trailer, release date

By Isha Sharma 04:51 pm Oct 19, 202304:51 pm

Everything to know about the upcoming Hollywood film 'Napoleon'

Academy Awardee Joaquin Phoenix will storm into theaters on November 22 with his upcoming epic historical drama film Napoleon. Not only does Phoenix star in the eponymous role, but he is also one of the producers of the large-scale drama. Helmed by Ridley Scott, the film zooms in on French military commander Napoleon Bonaparte's life, conquests, and relationship with his wife, Joséphine de Beauharnais.

Film will explore Napoleon's origins, ambitions, sharp mind

The film's official synopsis says, "Napoleon is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to the emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine." "The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary."

'Napoleon' stars a large ensemble cast

In addition to Phoenix, the film also stars Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Catherine Walker, Davide Tucci, and Phil Cornwell, among several others. It has been written by David Scarpa, known for The Man in the High Castle and The Last Castle. Notably, Scott﻿ has a penchant for action-heavy historical dramas, as evident through movies like Gladiator and Kingdom of Heaven, etc.

A new trailer was released recently

Here's why Phoenix said yes to the film

Phoenix earlier told Empire, "I had such an incredible experience working with Ridley on Gladiator. I yearned for that experience again, or something similar." "He's approached me about other things [previously], but nothing that felt like it would be as demanding for both of us. And so I really liked the idea of jumping into something with Ridley that was going to be that."

Is it going to be a biopic? Not quite

Phoenix has clarified that the film is not going to be a biopic. He told Empire, "Certainly speaking for myself, I actively wanted to avoid the conventions of the biopic. Because if you see this film, it's this experience told through Ridley's eyes." Scott has separately called Bonaparte "extraordinary" while comparing him to Alexander the Great, Adolf Hitler, and Joseph Stalin.

The extended director's cut is four hours long

Napoleon is distributed by Apple TV+ and Columbia Pictures and an extended director's cut (four hours long) will be released on Apple TV+ post the theatrical run. In India, Napoleon will be competing with Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-Emraan Hashmi's Tiger 3. Though Tiger 3 will arrive on November 12, it's expected to rule the box office for several days, just like other Spy Universe films.