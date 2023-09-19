Dussehra 2023: Watch out for these 4 big pan-India clashes

Entertainment

Dussehra 2023: Watch out for these 4 big pan-India clashes

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 19, 2023 | 05:15 pm 2 min read

Vijay's 'Leo' and Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath: Part 1' are eyeing a Dussehra release

Be it festivals or national holidays, cine-goers eagerly wait for big-ticket films to release theatrically during these periods. This year, showbiz has been blessed with big festive and holiday releases, with films such as Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, and Jawan doing fantastic business. And now, all eyes are on Dussehra 2023, as not one but four pan-India films will clash in theaters.

'Leo'

After the tremendous success of Master, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and Tamil heartthrob Vijay are set for Leo, an upcoming action thriller. Also starring Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, the movie which has originally been shot in Tamil, will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi. It's rumored to be a part of Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe. Date of release: October 19

'Ganapath'

The dystopian sports actioner Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kriti Sanon, will be released in two parts. The first installment of the movie, titled Ganapath: Part 1, will be released ahead of Dussehra. It is directed by Vikas Bahl and it's jointly produced by Bahl's banner Good Co along with Pooja Entertainment by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. Date of release: October 20

'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas will clash directly in cinema halls with Shroff's Ganapath: Part 1. Featuring her as an Indian Air Force pilot, Ranaut will essay Tejas Gill's character. The upcoming movie will revolve around the titular pilot's journey and is directed and written by Sarvesh Mewara. It will also star Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra in key roles. Date of release: October 20

'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

One of the most interesting fights will be seen between the Sanon sisters as Kriti's Ganapath: Part 1 will head-on clash with Nupur Sanon's Tiger Nageswara Rao. The latter film will star Ravi Teja in the lead along with Anupam Kher, Jisshu Sengupta, and Murali Sharma. It's based on the life of a real-life thief by the same name. Date of release: October 20

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2

Next question QUESTION 1 1/5 In which film did Tiger Shroff play a martial arts teacher who gains superpowers? a. A Flying Jatt b. Baaghi 2 c. War d. Student of the Year 2 Next question QUESTION 2 2/5 Which film marked Tiger Shroff's first mainstream romantic drama? a. Baaghi 2 b. War c. Student of the Year 2 d. Munna Michael Next question QUESTION 3 3/5 In which year did Tiger Shroff make his film debut with Heropanti? a. 2012 b. 2013 c. 2014 d. 2015 Next question QUESTION 4 4/5 Which award did Tiger Shroff win for his debut performance in Heropanti? a. Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut b. Screen Award for Best Male Debut c. IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Male d. Stardust Award for Superstar of Tomorrow – Male Next question QUESTION 5 5/5 Which 2016 film featured Tiger Shroff alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu? a. A Flying Jatt b. Munna Michael c. Baaghi d. Heropanti Results -results- -remarks- 10 Question 1 In which film did Tiger Shroff play a martial arts teacher who gains superpowers? A Flying Jatt Question 2 Which film marked Tiger Shroff's first mainstream romantic drama? Student of the Year 2 Question 3 In which year did Tiger Shroff make his film debut with Heropanti? 2014 Question 4 Which award did Tiger Shroff win for his debut performance in Heropanti? Screen Award for Best Male Debut Question 5 Which 2016 film featured Tiger Shroff alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu? Baaghi

Share this timeline