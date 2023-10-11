'60 Minutes' producer sues CBS; accuses network of gender discrimination

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

'60 Minutes' producer sues CBS; accuses network of gender discrimination

By Tanvi Gupta 02:45 pm Oct 11, 202302:45 pm

CBS network sued for gender discrimination

Alexandra Poolos, a former producer for CBS's 60 Minutes, is suing the network for gender discrimination in a New York federal court. Poolos has claimed she was unjustly terminated after a decade of dedicated service. The reason? A colleague made "false and self-serving accusations of workplace aggression" against her. In a wide-ranging lawsuit, Poolos highlighted inconsistencies in her dismissal compared to male colleagues accused of sexual harassment.

2/6

What exactly happened?

Poolos was reportedly terminated without receiving any severance pay last year. Per a memo from CBS, her termination was connected to harassment. The lawsuit filed by Poolos later claimed that an Associate Producer named Collette Richards made false accusations against her, labeling her as a "bully" with "boundary issues." The lawsuit suggested that these allegations were fabricated to cover up Richards's own job-related shortcomings "including her outright refusal to do her job."

3/6

'Male employees suffered no consequences for their actions'

She argued that CBS treated her unfairly compared to male employees when firing her. The network allegedly conducted a "bogus investigation" and failed to follow non-discrimination policies requiring a review of all collected evidence. "Poolos is not aware of CBS firing male 60 Minutes employees based on a single complaint from a subordinate about behavior that was not alleged to constitute unlawful discrimination or retaliation," the complaint read.

4/6

'Sexism, misogyny defined the workplace of CBS'

Poolos asserted that "sexism and misogyny defined the workplace" at CBS. She highlighted sexual misconduct and harassment allegations against former CBS chairman Leslie Moonves, ex-network anchor Charlie Rose, and former 60 Minutes executive producer Don Hewitt. In her 46-page filing, Poolos also alleged that her former supervisor, producer Shachar Bar-On, "emotionally abused and sexually harassed her for years" and that CBS "discouraged [her] from raising complaints."

5/6

Allegations against former CBS News Co-President, Neeraj Khemlani

Among the individuals named in Poolos's complaint is former CBS News Co-President, Neeraj Khemlani. He resigned from his role in August this year. He had been overseeing programs like 60 Minutes, CBS Evening News, and Face the Nation, among others. Poolos's complaint mentioned: "Despite the many complaints about [Khemlani's] abusive behavior from CBS employees, particularly women and people of color, he has faced no meaningful consequences for his abusive behavior and remains associated with CBS."

6/6

Poolos seeks punitive damages, policy changes

Poolos is making several claims in her lawsuit. She alleges gender discrimination, retaliation, and a breach of contract. She is seeking her "full severance pay" and all the earnings she is owed. Additionally, she seeks an order requiring CBS to adopt or strengthen anti-discrimination policies, as well as punitive damages. CBS has declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing a policy on pending litigation.