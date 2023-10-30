Box office: '12th Fail' outshines 'Tejas' with Day 3 earnings

By Tanvi Gupta 10:07 am Oct 30, 202310:07 am

Day 3 box office report of 'Tejas,' '12th Fail'

Aerial-action drama Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut, clashed with Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail in theaters last Friday (October 27). While Tejas continued to struggle on its third day, earning a meager Rs. 1.25cr (early estimates), 12th Fail saw a modest increase in its collections with Rs. 2.8cr, ultimately crushing Ranaut's film in terms of box office earnings. Here's the breakdown of collections for Day 3.

Why does this story matter?

Both Tejas and 12th Fail started sluggishly at the box office, with the latter earning Rs. 1.11cr, and Ranaut's film earning Rs. 1.25cr. However, on Saturday, 12th Fail made a substantial leap—collecting Rs. 2.51cr. Despite having a more substantial budget and extensive promotional efforts, Tejas struggled to live up to its anticipated success. Notably, Tejas was made on a reported budget of Rs. 60cr.

Day 3 report: 'Tejas' found few takers on Sunday

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas's total domestic collections reached Rs. 3.80cr after adding a mere Rs. 1.25cr on its third day of release, according to Sacnilk. This disappointing outcome is a setback for Ranaut, who has faced a string of box office disappointments with her last five films, including Dhaakad (2022), Thalaivii (2021), Panga (2020), and Judgementall Hai Kya (2019).

Meanwhile, '12th Fail's total domestic collection reached Rs. 6.42cr

On the other hand, Massey's 12th Fail—directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra—exhibited a slight upturn on Sunday, following its Rs. 2.51cr earnings on Saturday. The film garnered Rs. 2.8cr on the third day, bringing its total domestic collections to Rs. 6.42cr, as per Sacnilk. Notably, the film recorded an overall 24.41% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, showing promising signs of growth at the box office.

Here's everything about '12th Fail,' 'Tejas'

Tejas is a film that revolves around IAF pilot Tejas Gill (Ranaut), and her daring mission to save an Indian spy from the clutches of terrorists. Meanwhile, 12th Fail draws its inspiration from the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and is based on Anurag Pathak's book, 12th Fail: Hara Wahi Jo Lada Nahi. The two films offer distinct narratives and genres.