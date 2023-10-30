Abhijeet Bhattacharya's 65th birthday: Best songs he sang for SRK

Happy birthday, Abhijeet Bhattacharya!

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has lent his voice to numerous A-list Bollywood actors during his successful singing career. Some include Govinda, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan, among others. However, his most successful collaboration transpired with Shah Rukh Khan; Bhattacharya first became his voice for Badi Mushkil (1994) and thus began a partnership that finds very few parallels. On Bhattacharya's birthday, let's revisit some such songs.

'Chaand Taare' (1997)

When Javed Akhtar wrote Chaand Taare from Yes Boss—shot in front of the house, which would later become SRK's residence Mannat—he wouldn't have imagined that he was predicting Khan's stardom. "Chaand taare tod laaun, saari dunia par main chaaun, bas itna sa khwab hai," sang Bhattacharya, and in a few years, the superstar achieved everything the song had predicted! It was composed by Jatin-Lalit.

'I'm the Best' (2000)

Another song that encapsulated SRK's personality, predicted his rise to stardom, and manifested his dominance over his contemporaries is I'm the Best from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Penned by Akhtar once again and composed by Jatin-Lalit, the song's strength lies in the energy Bhattacharya poured into it. Moreover, the song captured the quirks of SRK's character in the film, Ajay Bakshi, extremely well.

'Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishaare' (2003)

SRK-Bhattacharya's collaboration continued with Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishaare from Chalte Chalte. The heartening melody of the track, coupled with Bhattacharya's distinct, soft, and passionate voice, made it what it is: a song one can hear repeatedly and yet never get bored of. Coincidentally, Akhtar and Jatin-Lalit worked on Chalte Chalte's soundtrack, too. Alka Yagnik provided the female vocals for the film's songs.

'Dhoom Taana' (2007)

In Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, each song exists for a reason and narrates an important story. Dhoom Taana is the second original song to appear onscreen, and Vishal-Sheykhar composed it in a way that's laced with a highly retro feel—transporting us to the '60s and '70s. Penned by Akhtar, it was picturized on SRK and Deepika Padukone, with female vocals by Shreya Ghoshal.

'Woh Ladki Jo' (1999)

Not too long, Indian Instagram was abuzz with the edits of Bhattacharya singing, "Haan yahan kadam kadam par laakhon haseenayeein hain, hum magar ye dil ka tohfa dene usey aaye hain." These lines form the crux of Woh Ladki Jo from the crime thriller film Baadshah, directed by Abbas-Mustan and co-starring Twinkle Khanna. Akhtar penned the lyrics for this timeless Anu Malik composition.