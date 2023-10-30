Happy birthday, Ananya Panday: Revisiting actor's head-turning statements

Bollywood's rising star, Ananya Panday celebrates her 25th birthday on Monday

Bollywood's rising star, Ananya Panday, has carved a path of her own in the industry since her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. What truly sets her apart is her knack for making statements that not only raise eyebrows but also ignite lively debates in the online world. On her 25th birthday, we gather Panday's statements that highlight her unapologetic charm.

When Panday's statement on nepotism went viral

Remember when Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi found themselves on the same Bollywood newcomers roundtable in 2019? Here, Panday opened up about her actor-father, Chunky Panday, and how he had never been part of a Dharma Productions movie, nor had he graced Koffee With Karan. As expected, Panday's statement stirred the pot of nepotism, with many applauding Chaturvedi's response, explaining the challenges faced by "outsiders."

When Panday confessed fangirl admiration for 'Koffee With Karan'

Panday has openly admitted to being a devoted fangirl of Koffee With Karan﻿. She made her first appearance in its sixth season with her SOTY 2 co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. After winning the Koffee hamper, she stated, "I have been waiting for this moment all my life. This hamper means a lot." This led to criticism and trolling on social media.

This is how she navigates trolls with grace

Panday's Instagram handle boasts an impressive 24.6M followers. However, this fame comes with its share of trolling and negative comments. In a 2019 interview, the actor opened up about the flip side of social media. She candidly revealed that despite encountering negative remarks and criticism online, she maintains a resilient perspective. In a bold manner, Panday emphasized she doesn't take these comments too seriously.

Did you know Panday launched 'So Positive' against cyberbullying?

Panday's influence goes beyond her film roles. In 2019, she launched the "So Positive" initiative, dedicated to raising awareness about the issue of cyberbullying—demonstrating her commitment to social causes. Meanwhile, looking ahead, Panday has an exciting lineup of films, including Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Additionally, she is set to make her debut in the world of OTT with the web series Call Me Bae.