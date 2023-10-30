Vikram Gokhale's birth anniversary: Actor's acclaimed Marathi performances

Vikram Gokhale's birth anniversary: Actor's acclaimed Marathi performances

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Vikram Gokhale made his directorial debut in 2010 with Marathi film 'Aaghaat'

Late actor Vikram Gokhale was known for his acting brilliance in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. A National Film Award-winning performer, Gokhale passed away in November 2022. He acted in many popular Hindi films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. On his birth anniversary on Monday, we look back at some of the most memorable Marathi projects he acted in.

'Vazir' (1994)

Director Sanjay D Rawal's 1994 film Vazir is a Marathi political drama featuring Ashok Saraf, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Ashwini Bhave, Chandrakant Gokhale, Kusum Deshpande, and Gokhale, among others. The critically acclaimed film earned praise for every actor's performance. It revolved around what extent a person can do to become a chief minister. The film was written by Ujwal Thengdi and Sudhir Moghe.

'Aaghaat' (2010)

Gokhale made his debut as a director with Aaghaat, a film which was released in 2010. Based on unethical medical practices, it revolves around Dr. Smita Deshmukh (played by Mukta Barve) and Dr. Khurana (Gokhale), whose negligence leads to serious medical complications in a patient. The film co-starred Kadambari Kadam, Deepa Shriram, Suhas Joshi, Arun Nalawade, and Shashank Shende, among others.

'Natasamrat' (2016)

When two acting powerhouses, Nana Patekar and Gokhale, come together for a film, expect nothing short of a must-watch title. Natasamrat, directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, is an adaptation of Kusumagraj's play by the same name. In the 2016 movie, Patekar played the lead role, with Gokhale playing both his contemporary and competitor while showcasing their beautiful bond as friends.

'Anumati'(2013)

Neena Kulkarni and Gokhale played lead roles in Gajendra Ahire's acclaimed 2013 movie titled Anumati. Upon its release, the film won many accolades, including a National Film Award for Gokhale under the Best Actor category, along with the Best Feature Film Award at the New York Indian Film Festival. The Signature, starring Anupam Kher, is a remake of Anumati.