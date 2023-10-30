Indian actors who chose Italy as wedding destination

Indian actors who chose Italy as wedding destination

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:15 am Oct 30, 2023

A look at celebrities who ditched Indian cities to tie the knot in Italy

Rajasthani cities such as Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer might have emerged as favorite domestic wedding destinations for numerous celebrities in India. However, when it comes to international destinations, it is safe to say that Italy is a preferred pick for many. Here, we revisit some of the big-fat Indian celebrity weddings where the couples opted for Italy as their wedding destination.

Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Tej

Telugu actors Lavanaya Tripathi and Varun Tej are all set to tie the knot soon! The couple is gearing up for their grand wedding ceremony, which is reportedly scheduled to take place on Wednesday (November 1), in Italy. The duo flew from Hyderabad to Italy on Friday, per reports. Their wedding celebrations will be held at Tuscany's Borgo San Felice Resort, per reports.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Next on the list are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In November 2018, the duo also flew to Italy for their wedding festivities which were held in Lake Como. They held two wedding ceremonies: a traditional Sindhi wedding and a Konkani one. Recently, the couple released a video of their wedding celebrations during their appearance on season eight of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Indian cricketer and former skipper Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma are going to complete six years of their marriage on December 11 this year. Considered one of India's most-loved and powerful celebrity couples, their wedding was a hush-hush affair. Virushka, as they are fondly called by their fans, had a traditional Hindu wedding at the 800-year-old Borgo villa in Tuscany.

Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji

Just as Aditya Chopra has always kept his personal life at bay from the public eye, his wedding with Rani Mukerji was also quite a low-key affair, yet lavish in its own way. Reportedly, they chose Italy for their traditional Bengali wedding, which took place on April 21, 2014. As surprising as it may sound, they had only 20 guests attending the wedding festivities.