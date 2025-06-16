What's the story

The last rites of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in a plane crash near Ahmedabad last week, will be performed with full state honors on Monday.

His mortal remains will be handed over to his family at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad at 11:30am and then flown to Rajkot for the final rites.

The funeral is scheduled to take place at 5:00pm.