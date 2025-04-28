Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be ready by 2028: Fadnavis
What's the story
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has confirmed that the long-awaited Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will be ready by 2028.
He disclosed the information while talking to CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of IMEC Summit 2025.
Fadnavis also pointed out that while construction in the Gujarat portion is going on well, the one in Maharashtra had initially been delayed.
Project update
Vadhvan port to have bullet train station
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will have a station near the Vadhvan port, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced while presenting the annual budget of the state.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) in an April 21 update also confirmed, that about 75% of the excavation work of the Bandra Kurla Complex's underground bullet train station is complete.
Stats
It is a 508km project
NHSRCL has stated that about 14 lakh cubic meters of earthwork has been removed out of 18,722,63 cubic meters required for the underground station.
Once completed, the 508km bullet train project will drastically cut travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai from the existing six to eight hours to just three.
Upcoming trials
First trial run in 2026
The first bullet train trial run is scheduled for 2026, on a 50km stretch between Surat and Bilimora in South Gujarat.
The corridor will have a total of 12 stations, with the Mumbai station being underground. The other stations at Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati are elevated.