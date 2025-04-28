What's the story

A mess worker of the Jamia Millia Islamia University has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Kashmiri student on the campus.

The incident took place on April 27, at about 9:30pm outside Gate 8 of the campus.

The accused, identified as Abid, is a 22-year-old employee of the university's mess, TOI reported.

The victim is a second-year MA student hailing from Kashmir.