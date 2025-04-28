Jamia Millia Islamia mess worker arrested for attacking Kashmiri student
What's the story
A mess worker of the Jamia Millia Islamia University has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Kashmiri student on the campus.
The incident took place on April 27, at about 9:30pm outside Gate 8 of the campus.
The accused, identified as Abid, is a 22-year-old employee of the university's mess, TOI reported.
The victim is a second-year MA student hailing from Kashmir.
Legal proceedings
FIR pending as victim yet to file complaint
The victim hasn't filed a formal complaint yet but is likely to do so. After her complaint, an FIR will be filed against the accused, the TOI report added.
A police official confirmed the accused was detained on the same night as the incident.
However, they clarified the altercation happened due to a personal matter and not in connection with recent events in Kashmir, as alleged by some student groups.
Security lapses
Student organizations voice concerns over security
Jamia Millia Islamia University's All India Students' Association (AISA) has condemned the incident, terming it a grave security lapse.
"Despite being a heavily militarized space, the university has repeatedly failed in its responsibility to ensure safety," it said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has also established emergency helpline numbers, connecting the assault to alleged harassment of Kashmiri students in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.