Encounter underway in Kulgam, day after terror attack killed 26
What's the story
A major gunfight has broken out in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, a day after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26.
According to India Today, a top commander of The Resistance Front (TRF), which had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, is trapped.
The clash is reportedly ongoing in Kulgam's Tanimarg.
Foiled infiltration
Army thwarts infiltration attempt in Baramulla
Before this encounter, the Indian Army had also foiled an infiltration attempt by two terrorists in Baramulla. The security forces exchanged heavy fire with the terrorists, killing them.
After the encounter, a large cache of arms and ammunition, along with Pakistani currency, was recovered.
So far, no casualties have been reported, and further details are awaited.
Tourist attack
Pahalgam attack: A deadly assault on tourists
The Pahalgam attack happened on Tuesday when five to six terrorists opened fire at a group of tourists in Baisaran meadow, around 5km from Pahalgam.
Eyewitnesses said the terrorists came out from the surrounding pine forests and opened fire at people picnicking, riding ponies, or eating at food stalls.
In retaliation to the attacks, security forces have broadened their search operations in the area to try and track down and nab those responsible for such heinous acts of violence.
Meet
Modi chairs a crucial meet
Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday. The CCS is the highest decision-making body on national security matters.
According to PTI sources, the high-level conversation is expected to center on the recent security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, and other senior officials were also present.
List of the victims
The list of the deceased who lost their in the cowardly attack by terrorists in Pahalgam yesterday.— Dibyendu Mondal (@dibyendumondal) April 23, 2025
Unfortunately 26 people, now confirmed has lost their lives. #PahalgamTerroristAttack #pahalgamattack pic.twitter.com/7ObAxB9w6h