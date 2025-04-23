What's the story

India's intelligence agencies are probing a possible connection between the latest Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir and statements made by Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir.

Munir, during a public speech, had called Kashmir Pakistan's "jugular vein" and revived the two-nation theory.

Intelligence sources say his statements might have inspired a proxy group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to undertake mass killings during US Vice President JD Vance's visit.