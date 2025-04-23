Did Pakistan Army chief's dog whistle trigger Pahalgam attack?
What's the story
India's intelligence agencies are probing a possible connection between the latest Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir and statements made by Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir.
Munir, during a public speech, had called Kashmir Pakistan's "jugular vein" and revived the two-nation theory.
Intelligence sources say his statements might have inspired a proxy group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to undertake mass killings during US Vice President JD Vance's visit.
Munir
We were different from the Hindus in every aspect: Munir
Speaking at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on April 16, Munir stated, "Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein...We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle."
"You should definitely tell Pakistan's story to your children. Our forefathers thought that we were different from the Hindus in every aspect....Our religions, customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid."
Intelligence assessment
Munir's comments may have emboldened militant groups
Day after this provocative statement, terrorists attacked a prime tourist location in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring around 17 others.
The Resistance Front (TRF), an LeT proxy group, has taken responsibility for the attack.
Several intelligence sources indicate that Munir's rhetoric and emphasis on "differential treatment" of Muslims and Hindus might have emboldened militant groups.
Attack details
Attackers reportedly conducted reconnaissance before the assault
The Pahalgam attack was executed by six attackers, allegedly with the support of local auxiliaries. Other reports claim the attack was executed by three terrorists.
Victims were reportedly chosen based on their religious identity. They were allegedly forced to recite the kalma, an Islamic profession of faith, and those who failed to do so were killed.
Intelligence inputs indicate LeT commander Saifullah Kasuri and two Rawalkot-based LeT handlers, including Abu Musa, may be involved in this attack.
Rally endorsement
Musa's rally and its implications
Musa had addressed a rally in Rawalkot on April 18, where he openly advocated violence.
"Jihad will continue, guns will rage and beheading will continue in Kashmir. India wants to change the demography of Kashmir by giving domicile certificates to non-locals."
TRF had also posted a similar message on social media after the attack.
It said more than 85,000 "outsiders" had settled in the region, spurring a "demographic change."